Seberg seeks to tell the true story of French New Wave star Jean Seberg, famous for her work in films like Breathless. Kristen Stewart plays Jean Seberg, whose vocal support for the Black Panther Party in the 1960s made her the target of FBI harassment. Jack O’Connell, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz, Vince Vaughn, and Anthony Mackie also star in the drama, which comes from Amazon. Watch the Seberg trailer below.

Seberg Trailer

Seberg played at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and the reaction was…not great (it’s currently sitting at 42% on Rotten Tomatoes). I was unable to fit the film into my schedule there, and after hearing such ho-hum reactions I didn’t feel the need to make it a priority. That said, I will always eventually make time to see a new Kristen Stewart movie, because I think she’s one of the most interesting actresses working right now.

In Seberg, Stewart plays “the French New Wave darling and Breathless star, Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart), who in the late 1960s was targeted by the FBI because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), among others. In Benedict Andrews’ noir-ish thriller, Seberg’s life and career are destroyed by Hoover’s overreaching surveillance and harassment in an effort to suppress and discredit Seberg’s activism.”

I can’t get much of a read on the film based on this trailer, which is a bit all over the place. But again: Stewart is front and center, and she’ll probably deliver the goods. It helps that she’s backed-up by an impressive cast as well. Seberg is coming to select theaters “soon”, although there doesn’t appear to be a date yet. It’ll also likely end up on Amazon Prime Video as well, since it’s their movie. Check out a poster below.