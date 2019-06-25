Remember Scream? No, I don’t mean the movie. I mean the TV spin-off series that aired on MTV. The series had its moments, but after two seasons, it seemed like any real enthusiasm for the show had evaporated. Despite all this, a third season was announced back in 2016…and then nothing happened. Until now. The series has been rebooted as Scream: Resurrection – and it’s found a new home. Instead of airing on MTV as originally planned, the new season will debut on VH1. Watch the Scream season 3 trailer below.

Scream Season 3 Trailer

Oh, well…this doesn’t look very good. The Scream TV series has its fans, but I’m not sure anyone was clamoring for a third season. We’re getting one anyway, and based on this trailer, it’s going to leave a lot to be desired. The footage here almost gives off a Scary Movie-like parody vibe – as if someone was trying to reference Scream rather than recreate it.

The official synopsis states that “What starts as a YouTube video going viral, soon leads to problems for the teenagers of Lakewood and serves as the catalyst for a murder that opens up a window to the town’s troubled past.” Variety also reports that this new season “revolves around Deion Elliot (RJ Cyler), a local star running back whose tragic past comes back to haunt him at the worst time, threatening his hard-earned plans for his future — and the lives of his unlikely group of friends.” That sounds more like I Know What You Did Last Summer than Scream, but hey, what do I know.

Scream season 3 also features Mary J. Blige, Tyga, Keke Palmer, Tyler Posey, Giorgia Whigham, CJ Wallace, Jessica Sula, Paris Jackson, and Giullian Yao Gioiello, with Queen Latifah serving as executive producer. The original plan was for this third season to hit MTV, home of the previous two Scream seasons. But it’s now going to play on VH1, a channel I thought no longer existed. There are six episodes in total, and the plan is to air two one-hour episodes back-to-back for three nights in a row, starting July 8.

So, uh…what’s your favorite scary movie, reader?