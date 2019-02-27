My favorite movie of all time is Back to the Future and one of my favorite artists of all time is Scott C –I probably have more of his prints on my walls than anyone else. So when I received an email from Scott asking for my advice on a Back to the Future-inspired painting he was doing, I freaked out. Heavy? Weight has nothing to do with it. We’ll have more on Scott’s process on creating this painting next week, but for now, I’ll just say I’m honored to have been asked to help out on this. Seeing the finished piece, I just can’t wait to hang it on my wall. It’s amazing.

And the good news is that this isn’t one of those super-limited edition prints that are impossible to get – it is a limited edition, but a timed limited edition. Below, learn how you can get one of these prints to hang on your wall, before the opportunity is…erased, from existence. Also, we are holding a contest for someone to win a Clock Tower pin pack!

“Clock Tower Valley” measures 16 x 20 inches, and is on sale now on the Scott C shop for $70. This is a limited edition signed and numbered release. The run of these prints will be determined by how many people purchase it during the timed window, starting today, February 27, and running until Wednesday, March 13. The estimated shipping date is four to six weeks after close of sale.

Here is a small blurb from Scott:

“IT IS DONE, EVERYONE. Let us gaze upon “Clock Tower Valley”, inspired by one of my absolute favorite films of all time. Arguably one of the greatest films of all time. Thank you to my friend Peter Sciretta from Slashfilm for his advice on all of the minute details. This is Peter’s favorite film of all time, so he knows what he is talking about, you guys. I loved making this thing so much. I would like to live in there amongst everyone and just stroll around.”

The print is filled with so many great details, from the crazy Save The Clock Tower lady to all the iconic characters in various different outfits and timelines, down to the homeless guy on the bench in 1985. Nothing was missed. To me, this is the definitive Back to the Future-inspired pop-culture print. Here are some detail images:

Also available are four new pins: The Traveller, The Doctor, The Little Flux, and The Machine, each of them based on characters and vehicles featured on the print. You can get each pin for $10, but a pack of all four pins will be $35. If you’d like a chance to win a pin prize pack, leave a comment on this story here or on our Facebook post where you describe your favorite Back to the Future moment. We will pick one lucky winner at the conclusion of this sale.