Scarlett Johansson has dropped out of Rub & Tug, the biopic about a transgender Pittsburgh crime boss that sparked an uproar over whether the cisgender actress should play a trans man.

Johansson has dropped out of Rub & Tug, in which she was set to play the transgender man Dante “Tex” Gill, who rose to infamy as crime boss who ran a string of massage parlors in the 1970s and ’80s that doubled as prostitution hubs.

“In light of recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting as Dante Tex Gill, I have decided to respectfully withdraw my participation in the project,” Johansson said in a statement to Out.com.

This decision comes on the heels of Johansson releasing an initial statement that was dismissive of concerns that Johansson was potentially taking the role away from a transgender actor. Backlash had immediately arisen following the reports of her casting, in which outlets originally misidentified Gill as a “cross-dressing woman.” With Rub & Tug, Johansson was set to re-team with director Rupert Sanders, who had helmed the similarly polarizing Ghost in the Shell (which faced accusations of whitewashing).

The trans community pointed out that Dante Gill identified as a transgender man, and should thus be played by a trans actor. By continuing to cast cisgender (people who identify as the gender they’re born as) actors in transgender roles, Hollywood perpetuates discrimination and phobia against transgender people, the community argues.

Read Johansson’s full statement below: