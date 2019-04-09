Drew Goddard has a new project on the horizon. The Bad Times at the El Royale and The Cabin in the Woods filmmaker will write, and probably direct, Sabrina, based on the graphic novel by Nick Drnaso. Not to be confused with a certain teenage witch, Sabrina follows a man whose girlfriend goes missing. The critically acclaimed Sabrina was the first graphic novel to ever make the list for the Man Booker Prize.

Deadline and others are reporting the news that Drew Goddard will write and most likely direct Sabrina. The story “centers on a man who, after his girlfriend Sabrina goes missing, moves in with his old friend — an Air Force surveillance expert agent who is dealing with a failed marriage. After a grisly videotape is anonymously sent to news outlets, Sabrina’s disappearance goes viral. As the 24-hour news cycle and social media take hold of the story, the two men are targeted by vitriolic conspiracy theorists that threaten their sense of the truth and their faith in each other.”

When asked where the idea for Sabrina came from, Drnaso said:

“About four years ago, I was pretty reclusive and afraid to go outside. I just couldn’t stop these horrific images from popping into my head, so that somehow turned into the basis for this story. At some point, I started thinking about an old friend of mine who was in the Air Force in Colorado, and invented this scenario where two friends reconnect after a tragedy. I visited him in 2014 to take reference photos for the book. A lot of the visuals and interiors came from that trip.”

In another interview, Drnaso added: “I wanted to try to show the comfort that certain alternative explanations bring to people who need to find comfort in things that are unsettling.”

Goddard is a strong writer, and I’m a fan of his two directorial efforts, The Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale. He specializes in twisty, out-there scenarios and big, almost surreal set-pieces. I’ll confess I’m unfamiliar with this graphic novel, but it sounds intriguing. And I could definitely see someone like Goddard turning it into a strange, unique movie, provided he does end up directing it.

There’s no word on when production on Sabrina might start. Goddard was originally supposed to helm the Deadpool spin-off X-Force, but Deadline reports that that project is currently on hold.