Marvel’s Runaways and Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger have little in common apart from sharing the Marvel banner and teenaged casts. Until now. Marvel’s two teenage superhero teams will finally be uniting in a Runaways and Cloak and Dagger crossover episode coming to Hulu this December in Runaways‘ upcoming third season.

Runaways Cloak and Dagger Crossover Teaser

As Marvel’s Runaways enters its third season, it’s going to need a little help from two other superpowered teens. Marvel’s Runaways season 3 will premiere on December 13 with 10 episodes, one of which will see the Runaways crossing paths with Tyrone Johnson (Cloak) and Tandy Bowen (Dagger) from Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger. The last time we saw the duo (played by Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt), Cloak and Dagger were on a bus leaving New Orleans in hopes of helping out other parts of the country in the season 2 finale of the Freeform original series. It seems like that road trip will bring them face-to-face with the Runaways: Alex Wilder (Rhenzy Feliz), Nico Minoru (Lyrica Okano), Karolina Dean (Virginia Gardner), Gert Yorkes (Ariela Barer), Chase Stein (Gregg Sulkin), and Molly Hernandez (Allegra Acosta).

“It’s so fun being able to do something that revels in the Mighty Marvel Manner! Having these young heroes crossover allows fans of both shows to see the adventure everyone has been waiting for and we’ve only hinted at,” said Jeph Loeb, Executive Producer and Head of Marvel Television.

Season 3 of Marvel’s Runaways follows the Runaways as they “frantically search for their captured friends Chase Stein, Gert Yorkes, and Karolina Dean. The kids go head to head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie — or more accurately, the child she’s carrying. Nico Minoru draws them all into a dark realm where its ruler Morgan le Fay, played by Elizabeth Hurley, is much more nefarious than anyone the kids have yet to face.”

The above teaser of the crossover episode doesn’t give much of a hint how Cloak and Dagger will cross paths with the Runaways. But we’ll find out during the Season 3 premiere of Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu on December 13, 2019.