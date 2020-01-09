The 21st Golden Tomato Awards winners have been announced, and the people behind 2019 standouts like Parasite, Avengers: Endgame, Fleabag, Watchmen, and more can add one more trophy to their mantles. Read on for a full list of Rotten Tomatoes’ best-reviewed movies and TV shows of 2019, with prizes handed out to Chernobyl, Toy Story 4, Us, Rocketman, Pain and Glory, and many more.

Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite (which currently has a limited series adaptation in the works) came out on top, winning three prizes overall. Avengers: Endgame, Fleabag, Watchmen, and Toy Story 4 essentially tied for second, taking home two wins each.

Here’s how the winners were determined, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

The Golden Tomato Awards are determined by the Tomatometer score for movies and TV shows in a category and rank by Adjusted Score, which uses a weighted formula that accounts for the variation in the number of reviews when comparing the movies or shows. To qualify in a category, a movie needed to have been released in American theaters in 2019 (beyond just a festival release) and have at least 40 reviews, five from Top Critics; TV seasons or TV movies needed to have premiered in 2019 and have a minimum of 20 reviews, five from Top Critics.

2020 Golden Tomato Award Winners

BEST MOVIES/TV

Best Movie > Wide Release – Avengers: Endgame

Best Movie > Limited Release – Parasite

Best Movie > Directorial Debut – Toy Story 4

Best Movie > Foreign-Language – Parasite

Best Movie > Spanish Language – Pain and Glory

Best Movie > Australia – The Nightingale

Best Movie > United Kingdom – They Shall Not Grow Old

Best New TV Show – Watchmen: Season 1

Best Returning TV Show – Fleabag: Season 2

Best TV Movie – Deadwood: The Movie

MOVIES BY GENRE

Best Action/Adventure Movie – John Wick 3

Best Animated Movie – Toy Story 4

Best Comedy – Booksmart

Best Comic Book/Graphic Novel Movie – Avengers: Endgame

Best Documentary – Apollo 11

Best Drama – Parasite

Best Horror Movie – Us

Best Kids & Family Movie – The Kid Who Would Be King

Best Musical/Music Movie – Rocketman

Best Romance Movie – Transit

Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie – Ad Astra

Best Thriller – Knives Out

TV BY GENRE

Best Animated TV – Undone: Season 1

Best TV Comedy – Fleabag: Season 2

Best Docuseries – Leaving Neverland

Best TV Drama – Unbelievable: Season 1

Best TV Horror – Evil: Season 1

Best Miniseries, Limited Series & Anthology TV Show – Chernobyl

Best TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy – Dark: Season 2

Best Superhero TV Show – Watchmen: Season 1

To have your own voice heard, you can sound off in the fan-voted categories for Favorite Movie, Favorite TV Show, Favorite Actor, Favorite Actress, and the Golden Year Award, the voting for which closes on January 22. Winners of the five Fans’ Choice Golden Tomato Awards will be announced on January 24, 2020.