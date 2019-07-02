Remember that new RoboCop movie that Neil “Chappie” Blomkamp was going to direct? Well, it’s still happening. Blomkamp took to social media to give some updates on the film, called RoboCop Returns. According to the filmmaker, the script is still being hammered out. In addition to that, Blomkamp says he definitely plans to use the original RoboCop costume – which means we don’t have to worry about any dumb updates like in the forgettable RoboCop remake from 2014.

Almost a full year ago, word broke that Neil Blomkamp, director of District 9 and Chappie, was set to direct a new RoboCop sequel. This wasn’t going to be yet another remake or reboot, but rather a continuation of the series. And much like Blumhouse’s recent Halloween, the new RoboCop was supposedly going to completely ignore all the sequels, and focus solely on the events of the first film.

Original RoboCop writers Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner are set to produce the film, while Justin Rhodes, who wrote the upcoming Terminator film was hired to re-write an older script from Neumeier and Miner. “There’s been a bunch of other RoboCop movies and there was recently a remake and I would say this would be kind of going back to the old RoboCop we all love and starting there and going forward,” Neumeier said at the time. “So it’s a continuation really of the first movie. In my mind. So it’s a little bit more of the old school thing.”

After the initial announcement, Blomkamp weighed-in again to say that he hoped original RoboCop Peter Weller would return to the iconic role. Whether or not Weller will return is still in doubt. The actor had previously said he was done playing the part, but then he returned to the character for a weird KFC commercial.

All has been quiet on the Robo-front since then, but Blomkamp has offered up some brief updates to confirm the project is still happening. When asked on Twitter the status of the film, Blomkamp revealed it was still in the writing stages.

Script is being written. Going well! Imagine watching Verhoeven do a follow up film https://t.co/QDp5T7cf5L — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) June 29, 2019

That second part of the statement – “Imagine watching Verhoeven do a follow up film” – is a bit boisterous, since Blomkamp is no Paul Verhoeven. But I get what he’s saying: he plans to make this new movie as close to Verhoeven’s original as possible. So much so that he even plans to bring back the original suit.

Having RoboCop wear his RoboCop suit might seem like a no-brainer. But remember, when the 2014 RoboCop remake arrived, it featured the lead character in a lame-looking new costume. Here’s a reminder.

Yeah, looks stupid, I know.

I’m not the biggest Blomkamp fan, but hopefully RoboCop Returns will end up being a pleasant surprise, whenever we get to see it.