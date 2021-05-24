After spending more than 15 years in front of the camera, actor Robert Pattinson (Twilight, High Life) is now getting into producing.

The actor has signed an overall first-look producing deal with Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Television, New Line Cinema, and HBO Max for theatrical, streaming, and television properties. If he can apply the same eye for talent that he’s used to bolster his own acting career, he should be able to use his clout to develop some truly idiosyncratic and fascinating stuff.



Deadline reports that Pattinson is making his “first foray into producing” with this new deal. There’s no indication yet about what type of content he’s interested in bringing to life, but studios often sign deals like this as a sign of trust to help sweeten working relationships and keep the actor in the fold for future big projects. Considering Pattinson’s most high-profile upcoming project is The Batman and that he’s likely signed on for multiple sequels, it seems that he’s going to be working under the Warner Bros. banner for several years anyway, so it seems like the studio wants to keep him happy for the foreseeable future.

“Warner Bros Pictures and HBO have always been synonymous with groundbreaking filmmaking,” Pattinson said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be working with them to discover the most exciting new voices in film and television and help bring their visions to life. I’ve loved working with the studio over the years and have so much respect for their dedication, their willingness to take chances and their desire to push the envelope creatively.”

Courtenay Valenti, WB Productions’ president of production, and Richard Brener, New Line’s president, issued a statement of their own.”We have been incredibly impressed with Rob’s eye for identifying dynamic new filmmakers. Additionally, he is continually nurturing exciting story ideas into compelling screenplays. We are so excited that Warner Bros and New Line will be his home and that we get to benefit from his creative, commercial passions.”

Pattinson has worked with an astounding array of talented filmmakers since his Harry Potter and Twilight days, including David Cronenberg, David Michôd, Werner Herzog, James Gray, the Safdie brothers, Claire Denis, Robert Eggers, and Christopher Nolan. Here’s hoping he’s able to throw his weight around and help any or all of those people get some more movies or TV shows made over the next several years, whether he ends up starring in them or not.