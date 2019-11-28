Happy Thanksgiving! While most of us are taking the day off to stuff our faces, Star Wars rests for no one. There’s a new action-packed Rise of Skywalker TV spot, and, perhaps most exciting of all, it features one of the best pieces of Star Wars music in the history of the series: “Duel of the Fates.” Whatever you think of the Star Wars prequels, you have to admit that music is phenomenal. And it fits perfectly with the footage in the TV spot below.

Rise of Skywalker TV Spot

“This will be the final word in the story of Skywalker!” announces the Emperor at the start of this TV spot, kicking-off a barrage of footage that sells a big, action-packed, and considerably dark adventure. Chases, fights, and Oscar Isaac yelling “NO!” as people explode – it’s all here. Heck, you even get Rey in a hood – standing in front of what looks like a burning TIE Fighter.

And underscoring it all is “Duel of the Fates” from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. I’m no prequel fan, but I have always loved how epic that piece of music is. And it works like gangbusters here. The intention seems to be underscoring the final confrontation between Rey and Kylo Ren. And of course, the Emperor is involved in some way we have yet to learn. It all looks suitably exciting and thrilling.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20.