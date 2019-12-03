Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is almost upon us, and while the trailers are done rolling out, it looks like we’re destined to get a new TV spot almost every day. This latest spot is the most action-packed yet, with everything – and everyone – moving at lightning speed. Running, jumping, shouting, and lots of shots of people looking very serious – it really gets your blood pumping. And underneath it all is the promise of one final battle as Kylo Ren and Rey come face-to-face again. Watch The Rise of Skywalker TV spot below.

The Rise of Skywalker TV Spot

Disney isn’t taking any chances – they want to make damn sure you know The Rise of Skywalker is coming. As a result, they’ve been releasing a TV spot almost every day, and the spots are getting more and more intense. This is by far the most action-packed and features a rather epic shot of Rey and Kylo about to engage in battle. “Let the final begin!” we hear the Emperor say right before their lightsabers clash. While many are hoping that Kylo will be redeemed (and many are also hoping Rey and Kylo end up in a romantic relationship of sorts), it’s clear that even if those things happen, they’re still going to fight each other first.

I remain cautiously optimistic about this film. The footage released so far – including the new stuff here – has been great. And I’ve loved this new series overall. But I still can’t shake my uncertainty about the Emperor returning. In other words, I have a bad feeling about this. But I’m hoping to be pleasantly surprised.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20, which means you can probably expect approximately 17 more TV spots.