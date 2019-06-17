Disney has loaded Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with a ton of prop replicas that only hardcore Star Wars fans might recognize and buy. We take a look at the ten most ridiculous and obscure items sold at Galaxy’s Edge. Hit the jump to watch a video showcasing the ten most ridiculous Galaxy’s Edge merchandise purchases available in Disneyland’s Star Wars Land.

Ridiculous Galaxy’s Edge Merchandise

Note: this doesn’t include ridiculously priced merch, like the $25,000 custom full-size R2-D2, but more obscure items. As always. if you want to follow our movie and theme park adventures, subscribe to Ordinary Adventures, our new channel on YouTube.

Our list includes:

Japor Snippet Necklace: Young Anikan Skywalker gives Padme a necklace he made out of Japor Snippet. and tells her it should bring her good fortune. Now you can own it!

Resistance MRE, which is a reproduction of the Rebel MRE kit that Luke Skywalker can be seen eating out of on Dagobah in Empire Strikes Back.

The Resistance Data Key, a USB key replica of the data storage unit that Lor San Tekka presents to Poe Dameron at the beginning of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Maz Kanata Statue, a replica of the big Maz statue that is seen above her castle in The Force Awakens.

Chance Cubes: Watto uses a chance cube to decide the fate of Anikan in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Now instead of flipping a coin, you can use your own chance cubes to decide between two different paths.

Yoda’s Illuminator, this is the light source that Luke Skywalker has with him when he lands on Dagobah in Empire Strikes Back. Yoda becomes fascinated with it and has an altercation with R2-D2.

Temple Gaurd Mask. a mask of the mysterious guards seen only in the Star Wars animated shows.

Syndulla Family Kalikori, a life-size prop replica of an item that appeared at the end of Star Wars Rebels, a revered Twi’lek heirloom passed from parent to child through generations that Thrawn gets his hands on.

Jedi Food Capsules: The little pen cap looking things that can be seen on the belts of Jedi Knights in the Star Wars prequels.

Imperial Credit: A gold prop replica of the currency in the Star Wars galaxy. It has been seen in the games, the animated series and even briefly in a blink and you’ll miss it scene in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, but as far as we know the exact prop this is replicating has never appeared in any Star Wars live-action film yet. There is some speculation online it could appear in The Mandalorian.

Was there any other ridiculous merchandise we missed in Galaxy’s Edge? Let us know in the comments below!