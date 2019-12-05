Richard Jewell is the tragic tale of the unmaking of an American hero. And a new clip and featurette from the Clint Eastwood-directed drama reveals what goes into the making of that tragic tale. Warner Bros. has released two new Richard Jewell clips ahead of the drama’s release, one of which is a featurette on how Eastwood brought the story of the falsely accused security guard to life. Watch the Richard Jewell clips below.

Richard Jewell Clips

Based on a true story, Richard Jewell follows a security guard who discovers a bomb at Centennial Olympic Park during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, saving hundreds of lives in a bombing that ultimately claimed two. But shortly after his heroic discovery, Richard Jewell was prosecuted by the media as a suspect of the bombing, leading to his name being forever tarnished.

A new Richard Jewell clip shows a short scene of a press conference held by Richard Jewell’s mother four weeks after the bombing, addressing the accusations made against her son. It’s a simple scene and a showcase for Kathy Bates, who delivers an emotional speech to the press with a tremulous voice that even gets through to Olivia Wilde‘s Kathy Scruggs, the journalist who first broke the story of Richard Jewell’s suspicion by the FBI.

But another clip released by Warner Bros. goes into further detail of the Eastwood drama starring Paul Walter Hauser as Richard Jewell. The featurette goes into the behind-the-scenes making of the film, the history of the bombing, and brings Jewell’s real-life mother Barbara “Bobi” Jewell onscreen to praise Eastwood for bringing her son’s story to life.

Eastwood directs a screenplay by Captain Phillips writer Billy Ray, based on the Vanity Fair article “American Nightmare—The Ballad of Richard Jewell” by Marie Brenner. Richard Jewell also stars Sam Rockwell and Jon Hamm.

Here is the synopsis to Richard Jewell:

“There is a bomb in Centennial Park. You have thirty minutes.” The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing—his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives. But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart. Reaching out to independent, anti-establishment attorney Watson Bryant, Jewell staunchly professes his innocence. But Bryant finds he is out of his depth as he fights the combined powers of the FBI, GBI and APD to clear his client’s name, while keeping Richard from trusting the very people trying to destroy him.

Richard Jewell opens in theaters on December 13, 2019.