Rey and Kylo Ren are on opposite sides of the Force, but you know what they say: opposites attract, and there has been so much blazing chemistry between those two characters (ramped up considerably in Star Wars: The Last Jedi) that fans have dubbed the pair “Reylo.” But unfortunately for the Reylo shippers out there (including Kelly Marie Tran, who plays Rose Tico and appears to be slightly obsessed with that fictional pair), it seems like Daisy Ridley isn’t on board with that relationship. Read her comments below.

At Star Wars Celebration this past weekend (it’s somehow only been three days since Celebration ended!), Steele Wars asked Ridley about her feelings regarding Reylo:

“I do know about Reylo. I don’t know how I feel about it because everyone’s talking about the toxic thing of a relationship when it’s essentially emotional [abuse]. It’s a tricky road. I do feel like, deep down, Kylo thinks what he’s doing is right and he doesn’t think he’s wrong, but he has also killed so many people. So I can’t really get behind in that, in a personal way. Maybe there’s redemption. Who knows? Maybe we explore that in the film.”

The Last Jedi is oozing with sexual chemistry between Rey and Kylo Ren, what with those personal Force-Skype sessions, a shirtless Adam Driver, and that super-sexy lightsaber fight in Snoke’s throne room. (Be sure to check out our in-depth oral history of that scene if you haven’t yet.) But Ridley has a point: while there’s an undeniable connection between them and Kylo’s warped sense of reality makes him think he’s coming from the right place, there’s definitely some emotional abuse going on there – especially in the scene where he tries to convince her to join him.

This whole conversation reminds me of the one that was happening around the release of the original Suicide Squad a few years back regarding Harley Quinn and the Joker. A segment of fandom latched on to their twisted love story without noticing (or maybe just without caring) that the Joker treats Harley terribly in that film, but luckily it seems like Harley is breaking free and moving on in Birds of Prey. Ridley’s comment about Kylo Ren’s possible redemption appears to leave the door open just enough for shippers to keep some hope alive – including Kelly Marie Tran, who apparently is such a huge fan of them that she runs Reylo fan accounts online.

But if those two don’t work out, there’s always the possibility of Rey and Finn ending up together. That’s John Boyega‘s preferred pairing, anyway.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20, 2019.