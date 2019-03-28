When he’s not out shooting everyone in the John Wick series, Keanu Reeves is tinkering around in the world of science. At least, that’s what he’s doing in Replicas, the sci-fi thriller coming to digital and Blu-ray next month. In the film, Reeves plays a neuroscientist who decides to clone his family after they’re killed in a car accident. What could go wrong? In an exclusive Replicas deleted scene below, Reeves attempts to explain his actions to his resurrected wife (Alice Eve).

Replicas Deleted Scene

Replicas had a very quiet release in theaters, but now the film finds its way to home media next month, arriving on digital April 2 and Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand April 16 from Lionsgate.

In Replicas, “Keanu Reeves stars as William Foster, a neuroscientist on the verge of transferring human consciousness into a computer when his beloved wife (Alice Eve) and children are tragically killed in a car crash. Desperate to resurrect his family, William recruits a fellow scientist (Thomas Middleditch) to help secretly clone their bodies and create replicas. When William learns that he can only replicate three of the four family members, he makes a decision with fateful consequences.”

