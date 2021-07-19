(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Netflix’s most expensive original film yet is not Martin Scorsese’s digitally-enhanced The Irishman, or Michael Bay’s bombastic action film 6 Underground. It’s Red Notice, a caper movie that brings together three of the world’s biggest movie stars for a globe-trotting adventure. Here’s everything we know about Red Notice so far.

Red Notice Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Red Notice is set to arrive on November 12, 2021. It was originally meant to be released in theaters by Universal Pictures, but the company sold it to Netflix in 2019. It seems likely that Netflix will still release the movie in some theaters, specifically the Egyptian in Hollywood and the Paris Theater in New York City, both of which are owned by the streamer. But for people who don’t have access to a theater where it’s playing, or who would rather not leave their homes to watch it, the film will be available on the platform that day and will be a mainstay in its streaming library.

What is Red Notice?

Red Notice is a mega-budgeted, four-quadrant heist movie that follows the FBI’s top profiler, the world’s most wanted art thief, and “the greatest conman the world has never seen” for a caper involving a daring theft which draws them all together. It reportedly costs anywhere from $160-200 million dollars, which makes it Netflix’s most expensive original film. (At least until The Russo Brothers’ spy thriller The Gray Man comes out; that one is reported to cost north of $200 million.)

Red Notice Director, Crew, and More

Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed films like Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, We’re the Millers, Central Intelligence, and Skyscraper, wrote and directed Red Notice, and is reportedly receiving at least $10 million to make this movie. Thurber is also producing alongside Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, and the biggest star of the movie, whose name I won’t spoil here because we’re not in the “cast” section yet – be patient, OK?! Markus Förderer (Independence Day: Resurgence, Stonewall) is the cinematographer, Andy Nicholson (Gravity, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Captain Marvel) is the production designer, and Steve Jablonsky (Transformers, Pain and Gain, Skyscraper) is composing the score.

Red Notice Cast

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Fast Five) stars as the FBI profiler, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) plays the art thief, and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) plays the con man. Part of the reason the film’s budget is so high is because the stars are making some serious bank on this one: Reynolds and Gadot are getting around $20 million each, while Johnson stands to make far more since he’s starring and also producing.