Razzie Awards 2020: ‘Cats’ is Awarded Worst Picture, While Eddie Murphy Wins Razzie Redeemer Award
Posted on Monday, March 16th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
The Golden Raspberry Awards – which must have, at one point, been an enjoyable thing to someone, somewhere – are back, and the organization has once again chosen the most obvious and frankly boring choice for its top prize. Director Tom Hooper‘s Cats was the big “winner” of the night, taking home a total of six Razzies, including the Worst Picture of the year prize. Eddie Murphy also won a Razzie – but his win was actually a positive thing. Read on for the full list of winners below.
Razzie Awards 2020 Winners
Worst Picture
The Fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Cats
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
Worst Actor
James Franco, Zeroville
David Harbour, Hellboy
Matthew McConaughey, Serenity
Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta, The Fanatic and Trading Paint
Worst Actress
Anne Hathaway, The Hustle and Serenity
Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Francesca Hayward, Cats
Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as “Madea”)
Rebel Wilson, The Hustle
Worst Supporting Actor
James Corden, Cats
Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)
Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)
Seth Rogen, Zeroville
Bruce Willis, Glass
Worst Supporting Actress
Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral
Judi Dench, Cats
Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: Last Blood
Rebel Wilson, Cats
Worst Director
Fred Durst, The Fanatic
James Franco, Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood
Neil Marshall, Hellboy
Tom Hooper, Cats
Worst Screenplay
Andrew Cosby, Hellboy
Tyler Perry, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
Danial Farrands, The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Lee Hall and Tom Hooper, Cats
Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood
Worst Screen Combo
John Travolta and Any Screenplay He Accepts
Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, Cats
Sylvester Stallone and His Impotent Rage, Rambo: Last Blood
Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral
Jason Derulo and His CGI-Neutered “Bulge”, Cats
Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel
Dark Phoenix
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Rambo: Last Blood
A Madea Family Funeral
Hellboy
Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property
Rambo: Last Blood
Dragged Across Concrete
Hellboy
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Joker
The Razzie Redeemer Award
Will Smith, Aladdin
Keanu Reeves, John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum and Toy Story 4
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
The Razzie Redeemer Award seems strangely out of character for this awards show because of how it honors positivity instead of wallowing in the cinematic muck of each year, but since Murphy didn’t earn an Oscar nomination for his work in Dolemite, I’m glad at least someone was paying attention.
In lieu of holding an in-person awards show, which the organization has done in the past (Halle Berry and Sandra Bullock previously accepted Razzie Awards in person, but they also won Oscars for Best Actress, which must have lessened the sting a little), the coronavirus pandemic forced them to cancel the ceremony and instead release the following video, which announced all the winners. I wouldn’t recommend watching this, but I suppose if you care enough about the Razzies to have read this far, then you’ve earned it.