The Golden Raspberry Awards – which must have, at one point, been an enjoyable thing to someone, somewhere – are back, and the organization has once again chosen the most obvious and frankly boring choice for its top prize. Director Tom Hooper‘s Cats was the big “winner” of the night, taking home a total of six Razzies, including the Worst Picture of the year prize. Eddie Murphy also won a Razzie – but his win was actually a positive thing. Read on for the full list of winners below.

Razzie Awards 2020 Winners

Worst Picture

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Cats

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

Worst Actor

James Franco, Zeroville

David Harbour, Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey, Serenity

Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta, The Fanatic and Trading Paint

Worst Actress

Anne Hathaway, The Hustle and Serenity

Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Francesca Hayward, Cats

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as “Madea”)

Rebel Wilson, The Hustle

Worst Supporting Actor

James Corden, Cats

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogen, Zeroville

Bruce Willis, Glass

Worst Supporting Actress

Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench, Cats

Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: Last Blood

Rebel Wilson, Cats

Worst Director

Fred Durst, The Fanatic

James Franco, Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood

Neil Marshall, Hellboy

Tom Hooper, Cats



Worst Screenplay

Andrew Cosby, Hellboy

Tyler Perry, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Danial Farrands, The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Lee Hall and Tom Hooper, Cats

Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood



Worst Screen Combo

John Travolta and Any Screenplay He Accepts

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, Cats

Sylvester Stallone and His Impotent Rage, Rambo: Last Blood

Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral

Jason Derulo and His CGI-Neutered “Bulge”, Cats

Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Rambo: Last Blood

A Madea Family Funeral

Hellboy



Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property

Rambo: Last Blood

Dragged Across Concrete

Hellboy

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Joker

The Razzie Redeemer Award

Will Smith, Aladdin

Keanu Reeves, John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum and Toy Story 4

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

The Razzie Redeemer Award seems strangely out of character for this awards show because of how it honors positivity instead of wallowing in the cinematic muck of each year, but since Murphy didn’t earn an Oscar nomination for his work in Dolemite, I’m glad at least someone was paying attention.

In lieu of holding an in-person awards show, which the organization has done in the past (Halle Berry and Sandra Bullock previously accepted Razzie Awards in person, but they also won Oscars for Best Actress, which must have lessened the sting a little), the coronavirus pandemic forced them to cancel the ceremony and instead release the following video, which announced all the winners. I wouldn’t recommend watching this, but I suppose if you care enough about the Razzies to have read this far, then you’ve earned it.