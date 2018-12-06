Both Jordan Vogt-Roberts and Nick Robinson have come a long way since their breakout hit The Kings of Summer, but the director and star are reuniting again for a short film. Joining Robinson is Kong: Skull Island actor Jason Mitchell and the short is based on the video game Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds. Directed by Vogt-Robert, the short will remind you of the joys of playing the multiplayer shooter game that dominated 2017.

PUBG Short Film

Widely known as PUBG, Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is a battle royale multiplayer shooter game that everyone was playing in 2017. But then its popularity was eclipsed by the very similar Fortnite, which has since taken over PUBG’s place in the pop culture zeitgeist. But Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ PUBG short film is here to remind you that Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is still pretty cool.

“They really let me go nuts with this and design an action scene in their world and it’s just one more step of me wanting to bring games to film in an impactful way,” Vogt Roberts said of the short film, which was made to promote the upcoming PlayStation 4 release of PUBG this December.

The game is a battle royale for supremacy as players are parachuted to an isolated island, where they must look for weapons and become the last man or team standing. We get an idea of how that concept would be executed in live-action in this short film, which follows Mitchell’s character as he battles his way through swarms of enemies with only a frying pan — an odd choice of weapon, but one that turns out to be surprisingly useful. He teams up with Robinson, who surveys the chaos from atop a trailer, can of beer in one hand and automatic rifle in another.

The short film was shot by cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung, known for his frequent collaborations with Oldboy director Park Chan-wook and, more recently, the horror hit It. Vogt-Roberts worked with Deadpool and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol stunt coordinator Robert Alonzo for the fights, one of which is actually an homage to Oldboy‘s famous hallway fight.

PUBG finally comes to the PlayStation 4 after being a PC and Xbox One exclusive for some time on December 7, 2018.