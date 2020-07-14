Alfred Hitchcock box sets are a dime a dozen, but one upcoming box set offers something that has never been available to watch in the U.S. before: the original uncut version of the master of suspense’s 1960 classic Psycho. A movie that is practically perfect as is, rumors of a Psycho uncut version have been floating around for ages, but now Hitchcock fans can see it for the first time on home video.

Hitchcock films often invite you to dig beneath the surface, and that’s exactly what the new box set The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection requires you to do – to see that there is an uncut version of Psycho hidden within its array of special features. The four-film set released by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment features new 4K editions of Rear Window, Vertigo, Psycho, and The Birds, but most importantly, contains “hours of bonus features as well as the original uncut version of Psycho for the first time ever.”

The website doesn’t offer any information, but on the Amazon page for The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection, the back cover art teases a few more details about “Pyscho Uncut.” The description claims “the extended version of the movie as seen in theaters in 1960 is exactly as intended by Alfred Hitchcock and now available with additional footage for the first time.”

Rumors of the “uncut” Psycho began with the German television print of Psycho, which had a few noticeable differences from the 2010 Blu-ray release of Psycho. There had been no official confirmation of this uncut version until now, but a few videos like the one below point out the small scenes and differences that appear to come from the original uncut version.

The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection will be available on September 8, 2020. The full breakdown of special features and the cover art for the 4K + Blu-ray + Digital release is below.

Rear Window special features:

Audio commentary by Hitchcock’s Rear Window: The Well-Made Film author John Fawell

author John Fawell Rear Window Ethics – 2000 documentary

Conversation with Screenwriter John Michael Hayes

Pure Cinema: Through the Eyes of The Master

Breaking Barriers: The Sound of Hitchcock

Masters of Cinema

Hitchcock/Truffaut – Audio recording from filmmaker François Truffaut’s in-depth interview with director Alfred Hitchcock about Rear Window

Production photo gallery

Theatrical trailer

Re-release trailer narrated by James Stewart

Vertigo special features:

Audio commentary by filmmaker William Friedkin (The Exorcist)

Obsessed with Vertigo: New Life for Hitchcock’s Masterpiece

Partners In Crime: Hitchcock’s Collaborators

Saul Bass: Title Champ

Edith Head: Dressing the Master’s Movies

Bernard Herrmann: Hitchcock’s Maestro

Alma: The Master’s Muse

Foreign censorship ending

100 Years of Universal: The Lew Wasserman Era

Hitchcock/Truffaut – Audio recording from filmmaker François Truffaut’s in-depth interview with director Alfred Hitchcock about Vertigo

Theatrical trailer

Restoration theatrical trailer

Psycho special features:

Original uncut and standard re-releases version of the film

The Making of Psycho

The Making of Psycho audio commentary with Alfred Hitchcock and The Making of Psycho author Stephen Rebello

author Stephen Rebello Psycho Sound

In The Master’s Shadow: Hitchcock’s Legacy

Newsreel Footage: The Release of Psycho

The Shower Scene: With and Without Music

The Shower Sequence: Storyboards by Saul Bass

The Psycho Archives

Hitchcock/Truffaut – Audio recording from filmmaker François Truffaut’s in-depth interview with director Alfred Hitchcock about Psycho

Posters and ad gallery

Lobby card gallery

Behind-the-scenes photo gallery

Production photo gallery

Psycho theatrical trailers

Psycho re-release trailer

The Birds special features: