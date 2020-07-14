Hitchcock’s “Uncut” Version of ‘Psycho’ is Finally Coming to U.S. Home Video
Posted on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Alfred Hitchcock box sets are a dime a dozen, but one upcoming box set offers something that has never been available to watch in the U.S. before: the original uncut version of the master of suspense’s 1960 classic Psycho. A movie that is practically perfect as is, rumors of a Psycho uncut version have been floating around for ages, but now Hitchcock fans can see it for the first time on home video.
Hitchcock films often invite you to dig beneath the surface, and that’s exactly what the new box set The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection requires you to do – to see that there is an uncut version of Psycho hidden within its array of special features. The four-film set released by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment features new 4K editions of Rear Window, Vertigo, Psycho, and The Birds, but most importantly, contains “hours of bonus features as well as the original uncut version of Psycho for the first time ever.”
The website doesn’t offer any information, but on the Amazon page for The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection, the back cover art teases a few more details about “Pyscho Uncut.” The description claims “the extended version of the movie as seen in theaters in 1960 is exactly as intended by Alfred Hitchcock and now available with additional footage for the first time.”
Rumors of the “uncut” Psycho began with the German television print of Psycho, which had a few noticeable differences from the 2010 Blu-ray release of Psycho. There had been no official confirmation of this uncut version until now, but a few videos like the one below point out the small scenes and differences that appear to come from the original uncut version.
The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection will be available on September 8, 2020. The full breakdown of special features and the cover art for the 4K + Blu-ray + Digital release is below.
Rear Window special features:
- Audio commentary by Hitchcock’s Rear Window: The Well-Made Film author John Fawell
- Rear Window Ethics – 2000 documentary
- Conversation with Screenwriter John Michael Hayes
- Pure Cinema: Through the Eyes of The Master
- Breaking Barriers: The Sound of Hitchcock
- Masters of Cinema
- Hitchcock/Truffaut – Audio recording from filmmaker François Truffaut’s in-depth interview with director Alfred Hitchcock about Rear Window
- Production photo gallery
- Theatrical trailer
- Re-release trailer narrated by James Stewart
Vertigo special features:
- Audio commentary by filmmaker William Friedkin (The Exorcist)
- Obsessed with Vertigo: New Life for Hitchcock’s Masterpiece
- Partners In Crime: Hitchcock’s Collaborators
- Saul Bass: Title Champ
- Edith Head: Dressing the Master’s Movies
- Bernard Herrmann: Hitchcock’s Maestro
- Alma: The Master’s Muse
- Foreign censorship ending
- 100 Years of Universal: The Lew Wasserman Era
- Hitchcock/Truffaut – Audio recording from filmmaker François Truffaut’s in-depth interview with director Alfred Hitchcock about Vertigo
- Theatrical trailer
- Restoration theatrical trailer
Psycho special features:
- Original uncut and standard re-releases version of the film
- The Making of Psycho
- The Making of Psycho audio commentary with Alfred Hitchcock and The Making of Psycho author Stephen Rebello
- Psycho Sound
- In The Master’s Shadow: Hitchcock’s Legacy
- Newsreel Footage: The Release of Psycho
- The Shower Scene: With and Without Music
- The Shower Sequence: Storyboards by Saul Bass
- The Psycho Archives
- Hitchcock/Truffaut – Audio recording from filmmaker François Truffaut’s in-depth interview with director Alfred Hitchcock about Psycho
- Posters and ad gallery
- Lobby card gallery
- Behind-the-scenes photo gallery
- Production photo gallery
- Psycho theatrical trailers
- Psycho re-release trailer
The Birds special features:
- The Birds: Hitchcock’s Monster Movie
- All About The Birds
- Original ending
- Deleted scene
- Tippi Hedren’s screen test
- The Birds is coming (Universal International Newsreel)
- Suspense Story: National Press Club hears Hitchcock (Universal International Newsreel)
- 100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics
- 100 Years of Universal: The Lot
- Hitchcock/Truffaut – Audio recording from filmmaker François Truffaut’s in-depth interview with director Alfred Hitchcock about Vertigo
- Theatrical trailer