Repent, the end is near! The end of Preacher, that is. The AMC series from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, based on the graphic novel series, is drawing to a close with its upcoming fourth season, and there’s a vague new teaser to prepare you for Judgement Day. Watch the Preacher season 4 teaser, and see a new poster, below. The series returns for its final season this August.

Preacher Season 4 Teaser

I gave up on Preacher after a few episodes of the first season. I was a fan of the comic, but the show just didn’t quite work for me. Still, I tip my hat to executive producer and showrunner Sam Catlin and executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who did their best to bring such a batshit insane comic to TV. The show may not have been the most faithful adaptation, but it’s probably the best we could hope for given the circumstances. Here’s the synopsis of the final season:

As the series inches closer to the finale, God’s endgame for the universe begins to click into place. Trapped between heavenly prophecies, hellish prisons, and all-out nuclear war, Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy make their bloody way to the Most High. Whether they can reach God in time — or whether all this carnage is part of His divine plan — will soon be revealed as “Preacher” barrels towards the end of the world.

Leads Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga and Joseph Gilgun are all back, along with series regulars Ian Colletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Noah Taylor, Mark Harelik and Tyson Ritter.

“Preacher is a show unlike any other on television. A passionate base of fans found their way to Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy and have followed along with their adventures, at times indescribable adventures, for three seasons,” said David Madden, president of programming for AMC Networks, when the show was renewed for its final season. “We are thankful to our partners at Sony and to Seth, Evan and Sam for everything they have brought to this series, which we are pleased to renew for a fourth season. Like the superfans of Preacher, we can’t wait to see where this journey leads next.”

In addition to the teaser above, check out a poster below. The final season of Preacher begins on Sunday, August 4 at 9pm ET.