Hulu’s Into the Dark has been putting out a new feature-length holiday-themed horror film every month, which is pretty impressive. And now they have their first sequel on their hands: Pooka Lives, a follow-up to Pooka, their first Christmas-themed film. Pooka Lives is definitely not Christmas-themed, though. The truth is, I have no idea what holiday it’s trying to represent. But it does feature Rachel Bloom as a crazy person who creates Pooka and then sets herself on fire, so that’s something. Watch the Pooka Lives trailer below.

Pooka Lives Trailer

Just what holiday is Pooka Lives celebrating? Easter? The trailer says “this Pooka Day”, which…isn’t a real holiday. Maybe Into the Dark is going super-meta here, and inventing their own holiday for their own movie? Stranger things have happened. In fact, they’re even calling it a “Pooka Day Episode.”

In Pooka Lives, “A group of thirty-something friends from high-school create their own Creepypasta about Pooka for laughs, but are shocked when it becomes so viral on the Internet that it actually manifests more murderous versions of the creature.” The cast here features Felicia Day, Wil Wheaton, Malcolm Barrett, Rachel Bloom, Jonah Ray, Lyndie Greenwood, and Gavin Stenhouse.

Into The Dark is “a monthly horror event series from prolific, award-winning producer, Jason Blum’s independent TV studio. Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story.”

I love the concept behind this, but I have to admit that I haven’t liked many of the Into the Dark entries so far. They’re more miss than hit, and I feel like Blumhouse is wasting a great concept here. But hey, maybe Pooka Lives will change all that! The fact that they managed to get Rachel Bloom to play the creator of Pooka is certainly a nice touch. And the display image above is appropriately nightmarish, so there’s that.

Pooka Lives arrives on Hulu April 3.