Podcast: The Best Movies of Fantastic Fest 2019

On the September 30, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the best movies they saw at Fantastic Fest 2019.

Opening Banter: Jacob and Chris are back from Fantastic Fest! How was the festival experience?

Jacob

Color Out of Space

Sweetheart

Memory: The Origins of Alien

The Death of Dick Long

Dolemite is My Name

The Lodge

First Love

Knives Out

The Lighthouse

Parasite

Chris

In the tall Grass

The Wave

Fractured

In the Shadow of the Moon

The Mortuary Collection

The Golden Glove

Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street

Reflections of Evil

Saint Maud

