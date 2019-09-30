Podcast: The Best Movies of Fantastic Fest 2019
Posted on Monday, September 30th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 30, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the best movies they saw at Fantastic Fest 2019.
Opening Banter: Jacob and Chris are back from Fantastic Fest! How was the festival experience?
Jacob
Knives Out
Parasite
Chris
Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street
Memory: The Origins of Alien
All the other stuff you need to know:
