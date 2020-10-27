Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are heading back to television.

The former Neighbors and Neighbors 2 co-stars are joining forces again for Platonic, a new AppleTV+ comedy series which hails from Neighbors director Nicholas Stoller. Get details about the new show below.

Variety reports that Rogen and Byrne are set to star in Platonic, a half-hour series that’s received a ten-episode order at AppleTV+. Here’s how the show is being described:

Platonic explores the inner workings of platonic friendship. A pair of former best friends who met in their youth (Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.

This sounds like the type of story that isn’t often told – not in American pop culture, anyway. But frankly, anything which reunites Rogen and Byrne, who had an easy, fun chemistry together in the Neighbors movies, is worth getting excited about. They’re both such charismatic actors that you just want to spend time with them no matter what, and it should be interesting to see what types of stories the show gets to tell if it truly takes a romantic relationship off the table for these characters.

Stoller co-wrote this series with Francesca Delbanco, who co-created the Netflix comedy Friends From College with him a couple of years ago. They’ll both executive produce Platonic along with Rogen and Byrne, and Stoller is set to direct.

Rogen got his start in the entertainment industry on television, working for producer Judd Apatow on shows like Freaks and Geeks and Undeclared. Rogen has primarily worked in film for the last fifteen years, occasionally popping up for a multi-episode run on a show or lending his distinctive voice to an animated series in a guest spot. Byrne, an underrated actress with a huge range, played Gloria Steinem earlier this year in the FX series Mrs. America, and previously starred for years on Damages.

This will be Rogen’s first AppleTV+ project, but it will be the second for Byrne. Earlier this year, word came out that the actress will be headlining a series called Physical for the new streamer in which she plays a tortured 1980s housewife who finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics. There’s no word when Platonic or Physical will get in front of cameras, but I’m looking forward to both.