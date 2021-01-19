Some of your favorite Pixar characters are back for Pixar Popcorn, a new collection of mini-shorts (which means they’re extra short, I guess) set to stream on Disney+. The animated shorts feature characters from Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Cars, The Incredibles, and more in “all-new, bite-size stories created by Pixar Animation Studios’ talented animators.” Watch the Pixar Popcorn trailer below.

Pixar Popcorn Trailer

Characters from Pixar movies Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Coco, and even new addition Soul are back for Pixar Popcorn, a series of mini-shorts set to stream on Disney+. Here’s the synopsis:

Grab a quick snack of Pixar! This collection of mini shorts stars your favorite characters in all-new, bite size stories. Created directly by Pixar animators as a quick pop of Pixar fun.

It’s not clear if the original voice actors for the characters on display here will be returning, but the trailer does give us title cards for every short so we can get a better idea of what to expect. Let’s check ’em out.

Dancing with the Cars, clearly a take-off of Dancing with the Stars, obviously will feature the sentient vehicles from the post-apocalyptic world of the Cars films. And I guess they’ll be dancing.

Then there’s Unparalleled Parking, which I guess also features the Cars characters? This one is a bit vague.

Soul of the City is tied to Soul, and based on the footage, it features Dez, the barber character from the film voiced by Donnell Rawlings.

Cookie Num Num will feature The Incredibles characters, as will…

Chore Day The Incredibles Way. It’s interesting that some of these Pixar characters have multiple titles, while others are one-and-done. I wonder how that decision was made, and why other Pixar characters didn’t get included at all. Where’s a short featuring some characters from Brave? Or hey, what about Onward, the other 2020 Pixar movie. Does anyone remember that?

Dory Finding will obviously feature the characters of Monsters Inc. Wait, no, that’s 100% incorrect.

Coco takes center stage with A Day in the Life of the Dead.

Toy Story characters will appear in To Fitness and Beyond, and then there’s also…

…Fluffy Stuff with Ducky & Bunny, which will bring back the Toy Story 4 characters who were originally voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. Again: it’s not clear if those original voice performers are back for this short, so we’ll have to wait and see.

All of the Pixar Popcorn shorts will be available to stream on January 22.