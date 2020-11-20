There may be less of a spring in Peter Rabbit’s step when the James Corden-voiced rabbit bounds back into theaters with Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. Sony’s sequel to the live-action/CGI hybrid comedy has been hit by delay after delay amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and has received its latest new release date — which will be a full year after it was initially set to hit theaters. But it’s not much of a leap for Sony to push the new Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway release date to Easter 2021.

Sony has pushed the release date for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway for a third time — this time to Easter weekend 2021. Peter Rabbit 2‘s April 4, 2021 release puts the new date a full-year after the Corden-led family comedy was originally set to hit theaters on April 3, 2020.

Sony has been determined to release Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway in theaters, first delaying the film to August when the coronavirus pandemic first hit. Then, it was further delayed to January 15, 2021, and is now getting pushed back two more months, to Easter weekend — the most fitting date, considering the film is about a rogueish rabbit.

But the continued delays of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway speaks to the uncertain state of the theatrical market, with major markets remaining closed amid surging coronavirus cases in the U.S., and theaters on the verge of going under. Though the first Peter Rabbit was a major box office success — grossing over $320 million worldwide — there’s little chance this will be the film to help save cinemas, but it’s likely Sony wants to make back its budget for the live-action/CGI hybrid in theaters.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is directed by Will Gluck, who co-wrote the screenplay with Patrick Burleigh. It is produced by Gluck and Zareh Nalbandian with Doug Belgrad, Jodi Hildebrand, Catherine Bishop, Emma Topping, Thomas Merrington and Jonathan Hludzinski serving as executive producers.

In addition to Corden, reprising his voice role as the mischievous Peter Rabbit, the cast includes Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, and David Oyelowo in the human roles. As for the CGI critters, James Corden voices Peter Rabbit, Margot Robbie is Flopsy Rabbit, Elizabeth Debicki is Mopsy Rabbit, Daisy Ridley is Cottontail Rabbit, Colin Moody is Benjamin Bunny, and Lennie James is Barnabas.

Here is the synopsis for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway: