The new Pet Sematary crawls from the gave and onto Blu-ray today, and we’ve got an exclusive clip to mark the occasion. Part of a featurette entitled Night Terrors, the clip features footage never before seen, focused on Amy Seimetz‘s character Rachel. Plus: learn how you can win the movie on 4K Blu-ray. Watch the exclusive Pet Sematary clip below.

Pet Sematary Clip

The Pet Sematary Blu-ray features a wealth of bonus features, including “Night Terrors – Family Haunting Visions.” These three featurettes, focusing on the Creed family, contain spooky, atmospheric footage edited to look like nightmares and visions the Creeds are having. The footage wasn’t in the actual film, and it’s not strictly “deleted” footage either. Instead, this is footage that was shot for marketing purposes (trailers, TV spots, online bumper ads, etc.), cut together into short segments.

If you’re interested in scoring the Pet Sematary Blu-ray – and you should be – we’ve got some great news for you. As a grand prize, we’re giving away ONE Pet Sematary 4K Blu-ray, signed by filmmakers Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer, along with a Pet Sematary sweatshirt. Three runners-up will win an unsigned 4K Blu-ra. To enter, simply fire off an email HERE with the subject line PET SEMATARY CONTEST. That’s it! Nothing more!Winners will be chosen at random. U.S. residents only, please.

A full list of special features included on the Blu-ray release is below.

Dr. Louis Creed and his wife, Rachel, relocate from Boston to rural Maine with their two young children. The couple soon discover a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near their new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his neighbour Jud Crandall, setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences.

Alternate Ending

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Night Terrors – Family Haunting Visions Louis Rachel Ellie

