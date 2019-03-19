Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, the sequel series to Penny Dreadful, just hired a familiar face. Rory Kinnear, who played Frankenstein’s monster on the original series, has joined the cast as a new character named Dr. Peter Craft. The new series will be set in Los Angeles in the 1930s, and features elements of Mexican-American folklore. More on the Penny Dreadful sequel cast below.

Deadline reports that Rory Kinnear is returning to the world of Penny Dreadful. Kinnear will play Dr. Peter Craft, “a successful German pediatrician and the head of the German-American Bund, an organization he hopes will keep the United States isolated from the growing threat of war in Europe.”

“It’s no secret that Rory is one of my favorite actors on the planet, and working with him in the original series was inspiring,” said Penny Dreadful creator John Logan. “So much so that I wrote this part for him, and I’m thrilled he’ll be joining us in the City of Angels.”

Kinnear did wonderful, heartbreaking work as the tragic Frankenstein monster on the original Penny Dreadful, and it will be great to see him return. That said, if City of Angels is bringing back original cast members, I have a humble request: bring back Eva Green, for crying out loud. Green was the heart and soul of the original show, and having a new Penny Dreadful without her seems like a huge mistake.

Kinnear joins a cast that includes Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Adriana Barraza, Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves and Nathan Lane. This is a good lineup, over all. You know who would make it better, though? Eva Freakin’ Green, that’s who.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is described as a “spiritual descendant” of the original show, which was set in Victorian London. This all new series “opens in 1938 Los Angeles; a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) is embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.”

I was a huge fan of Penny Dreadful, and I have high hopes for this new sequel, although a part of me will always miss the Victorian setting. And Eva Green (have I mentioned that yet?).