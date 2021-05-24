Penguins are arguably the kings of the nature documentary. Monkeys may have a shot at the title, and sharks have a whole week to themselves, but penguins and their little waddling bodies have been a source of fascination — especially in megahits like 2005’s March of the Penguins. Now with Netflix’s latest docuseries, Penguin Town, a gang of penguins is coming to rule over all of Cape Town. Patton Oswalt narrates the animal documentary series. Watch the Penguin Town trailer below.

Penguin Town Trailer

Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for its upcoming animal documentary series, Penguin Town, narrated by Patton Oswalt. The eight-episode docuseries follows a group of endangered African penguins as they wander the shores of Cape Town — and the streets, and the alleys, and sometimes the houses — in their search for mates. And in the process, they steal our hearts.

“I was just immediately enchanted by the idea of it’s a nature documentary, but it’s more about nature invading urban spaces and how nature still wins out in spite of all of these obstacles,” Oswalt told Yahoo Entertainment of his decision to participate in Penguin Town. “I mean, we’ve all seen March of the Penguins, and you think, ‘Oh my god, that was a grueling ordeal for those penguins. Well, if they’re in a city it’d be so much easier.’ But in a way, it’s even harder in this one, and they still survive, and watching that journey for me was just fascinating. I couldn’t get enough of it, so I really wanted to narrate it.”

Here’s the synopsis for Penguin Town:

“You’ve never met penguins like these before. Forget ice and snow, this rowdy colony of African penguins are hitting the sun-drenched beaches and breaking all the rules. Every summer, these tuxedoed birds vie for prime real estate on the sandy shores of Simon’s Town, south of Cape Town, and stir things up. While humans apply sun block and wax their surfboards, these endangered little guys, who have adapted to heat and can travel long distances, are causing traffic jams in the streets and bringing mayhem to this tropical paradise. Their mission: find a mate, make babies and not go extinct! Filled with boisterous shenanigans and loads of adorable penguins — from the troublemaking “Car Park Gang” to the sweet and cuddly newlyweds Mr. & Mrs C. — this eight-part series from Red Rock Films about the real lives of African penguins brings flipper-flapping fun and drama. Join the ride … this town is gonna get painted black and white!”

Penguin Town debuts on Netflix on June 16, 2021.