Pedro Pascal is the star of Disney+’s flagship show, The Mandalorian, so why should he not make a few appearances in the recently announced spin-off shows? That’s what Pascal expects at least, saying that he “has to be” a part of The Mandalorian spin-off shows Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic.

Pascal is set to be on every screen this winter, not just as the star of the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian, but as the villain in Wonder Woman 1984, which is directed by Patty Jenkins, who just joined the Star Wars family as the director of the latest film in the series, Rogue Squadron. That’s something that Pascal knew nothing about until the big announcement.

“She told me something was coming and she didn’t tell me what,” Pascal told Comicbook.com. “How dare she not tell me?”

But Pascal’s role in the Star Wars universe remains on the television end of things. The man inside the Mandalorian armor expects his lead character in The Mandalorian to appear in the spin-off shows that were just announced: Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic. Pascal says his character “has to be” a part of the upcoming titles:

“Man, fingers crossed. How could you not? This is like, this is something that’s so much bigger than all of us, and we’re all a passenger to it in a great way. And so, I find out, as it is decided and shared.”

But Pascal doesn’t have any confirmation as of yet, though he showed an eagerness to work with Jenkins again, gushing about the director. “They could have been asked me to play a piece of furniture,” Pascal said. “Patty, I’m a fan from the very, very first movie, to what she’s done on TV, the first Wonder Woman movie and so, for an actor to get to work with her it doesn’t get better, really. I mean it.”

So while it’s not confirmed that we will see Din Djarin show up in Ashoka or Rangers of the New Republic, it seems that Pascal is eager to make it happen. And let’s face it: it would be hard to deny enjoying Pascal’s charismatic self onscreen in other shows, even when he’s hidden behind that helmet.