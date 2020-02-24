Parasite, the Oscar-winning movie everyone keeps talking about, is headed to Hulu. The streaming service landed the exclusive streaming rights to Bong Joon-ho’s acclaimed film, and will debut the movie this April. The Neon-released movie raked-up a wealth of awards during awards season, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards, along with the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, the SAG Award for Best Ensemble Cast and the Palme D’or, the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

When and where is Parasite streaming? The answer: April 8, and on Hulu. The streaming service released the following news today, and cheers were heard across the land:

In case you’ve been living under a scholar’s rock for the last few months, Parasite is the story of two families: the wealthy Parks, and the decidedly un-wealthy Kims. Through a series of events, the Kim family is able to infiltrate the sprawling modernist Park home – and then things get weird. If you’ve still not seen Parasite, I’ll avoid spoilers. Just know this – the movie is as great as people say it is.

Parasite recently hit Blu-ray and digital, but if you were holding out for streaming, you thankfully won’t have to wait too long. Meanwhile, Bong Joon-ho is also working with Adam McKay to develop a Parasite series for HBO, which will reportedly continue the story from the film as well as expanding things beyond the scope of what the movie revealed. No word on when we might see that, though.