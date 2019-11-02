Parasite defies categorization. It’s a tar-black comedy, a razor-sharp social satire, a twisted fairy tale, and a Hitchockian suspense thriller all at once. Director Bong Joon-ho resides in a genre all to his own, and hasn’t pointed to specific influences when making his Palme D’Or winner, which was inspired by his own experiences as a personal tutor to a rich family. But there is one sequence that Bong said was influenced by a very specific franchise: Mission: Impossible.

“This is some kind of nerdy family version of Mission: Impossible,” Bong says in the Anatomy of a Scene video with the New York Times, referring to the ’60s TV series he watched growing up (not to mention the blockbuster film franchise). It’s fascinating to see how Bong pulls off this high-stakes heist in the Parasite scene breakdown, but the best takeaway from the video below is that the Korean auteur knows who Ansel Elgort is.

“I intentionally shoot those shots very quickly, [with] some spontaneous reactions and sudden small improvised [moments],” Bong says in the video. “Some things happen very naturally in the camera. That kind of momentary feeling is very important.”

Another layer to this sequence is the moment when the son (Choi Woo-shik) instructs his father (Bong’s longtime collaborator Song Kang-ho) how to act out the script they had written. “When they rehearse it looks like filmmaking,” Bong remarks. “It’s a humorous scene. In reality, the father is played by one of the most renowned actors and the son is an up and coming actor. It’s as if Ansel Elgort is teaching acting to Al Pacino. It’s funnier for the Korean audience.”

Bong has a habit of sprinkling culturally specific jokes or references through his films — another instance happens in Okja when a line of Korean dialogue is deliberately mistranslated in a way that plays off as a joke for Korean audiences, but flies over the head of American audiences. It’s refreshing that Bong doesn’t try to cater to Hollywood, which is probably what helps makes Parasite so damn good.

