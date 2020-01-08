What could be next for the Byrd family? The crafty family led by Jason Bateman‘s patriarch have found themselves involved in all manner of schemes in the Netflix crime drama Ozark, which is heading into its third season this year. Netflix has released the first Ozark season 3 teaser announcing the show’s spring release date as well as a slew of new images that give us a sneak preview of what the Byrds have up their sleeves. Watch the Ozark season 3 teaser below.

Ozark Season 3 Teaser

The brief teaser trailer reveals the Netflix release date for Ozark season 3 will be March 27, 2020. Not many new details can be gleaned from this teaser, which shows no new footage, just graphics of cards being shuffled. It’s a reference to the riverboat casino that the Byrds spent much of season 2 struggling to set up, with the season ending with the business finally launching. But little else is known about the plot for season 3, though Bateman offered a tease for it after winning his Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series in September:

“The casino is up and running and provides us with more opportunities both positive and negative. Some of that is temping and some that are calming. Ultimately it all affects the family.”

According to Bateman, Ozark season 3 will take place six months after the season 2 finale, with the casino in full operation. As for the rest, we’ll have to try to figure out from the new images for Ozark season 3 below.

Ozark season 3 hits Netflix on March 27, 2020.