Tell me something boy, where were you when Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper stole the show and stole our hearts? The co-stars of A Star is Born easily gave the best performance of the 2019 Oscars ceremony, delivering a sensual duet of Gaga’s Oscar-winning song “Shallow.” Now, you can witness the entire thing unfold in the clip below.

Oscars Shallow Performance

You know that moment in a romance movie where the two characters lock eyes and everyone else fades to the background? That was Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper during their intimate and epic performance of “Shallow” during the 91st Academy Awards. As the familiar chords of the top ten hit started to play, Cooper and Gaga emerged like a god and goddess of love from the audience to make their way to the stage. The camera gently drifted alongside them as they exchanged verses from across a piano, Gaga finally sitting at the piano to deliver her famous “Ahhhh-ooooh.” But the crux of this performance happened when the pair settled at the piano bench, nestled cheek-t0-cheek as they exchanged verses.

“We’re far from the shallow now,” Gaga and Cooper sang, concluding the performance with a shared deep stare that could melt even the iciest hearts. It was the stuff of every Jane Austen novel and of every sweeping silver-screen romance, and will rightfully take its place among the top Oscar performances of all time. In those three minutes, Gaga and Cooper took us for a ride that rivaled the tragic romance of Ally and Jackson in A Star is Born. But it ended with a slightly happier ending: “Shallow” won the Oscar for Best Song, and Gaga accepted the award with a heartfelt shout-out to Cooper, “There is not a single person on the planet who could have sung this with me except you.”

Now kiss.