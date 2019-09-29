Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville are anything but ordinary. Both Oscar-nominated acting powerhouses in their own right, together they can only be extraordinary. But they deliver quietly moving performances in Ordinary Love, a tearjerking drama from the directing team Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn (Good Vibrations). Watch the Ordinary Love trailer below.

Ordinary Love

Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville star in Ordinary Love as Tom and Joan, a long-married couple whose lives are suddenly upended when Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer. But this film isn’t about the deterioration of their relationship or the amount of tears that the story can make you shed, but how Neeson and Manville’s couple share a genuine affection that shines through even in this short two-minute trailer.

Ordinary Love made its premiere in the official selection at TIFF, where it received rave reviews calling the film “ravagingly honest,” “exquisite,” and “moving.” I wouldn’t expect anything less from a quiet drama starring the two actors whose best performances are subtle and understated.

Here is the synopsis to Ordinary Love:

Joan and Tom have been married for many years. There is an ease to their relationship which only comes from spending a lifetime together and a depth of love which expresses itself through tenderness and humour in equal part. When Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a light on their relationship as they are faced with the challenges that lie ahead and the prospect of what might become of them if something were to happen to her. ORDINARY LOVE is a story about love, survival and the epic questions life throws at each and every one of us.

Ordinary Love opens in U.K. theaters on December 6, 2019, but has not yet received a U.S. release date from distributor Bleecker Street.