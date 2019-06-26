Orange is the New Black is coming to an end and Netflix has released a moving official season 7 trailer commemorating one of its first hit original TV shows. The Orange is the New Black season 7 trailer teases life after prison for Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), and how other inmates deal with injustice and tragedy from within the Litchfield Penitentiary’s maximum security prison walls.

Watch the Orange is the New Black season 7 trailer below.

Orange is the New Black Season 7 Trailer

The trailer for the seventh and final season of Jenji Kohan’s prison dramedy series offers glimmers of hope amid the darkness that marked season 6 of Orange is the New Black. The 13-episode seventh season picks up after the game-changing events of last summer, with Piper out of prison on early release while Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson (Danielle Brooks) faces life in prison for a murder she didn’t commit and Blanca Flores (Laura Gomez) transfers to an immigration detention center.

But all is not smooth sailing for Piper outside of prison, as the trailer shows her to struggling to find employment and leaving new wife, Alex Vause (Laura Prepon), behind at Litchfield. The Orange is the New Black writers told The Hollywood Reporter that the final season would follow Piper as much on the outside as it follows Litchfield’s inmates.

“Jenji knew that she wanted to get Piper out at the end of this season coming into season six,” Brian Chamberlayne, who wrote the finale episode, “Be Free,” told THR. “She liked the surprise of it, and she wanted to be able to tell stories about post-prison. It wasn’t just a season-six end, it was partially about getting into the arc of where Piper goes. It’s about what is significant about the criminal justice system and what is significant about Piper’s story and journey, so there’s plenty to be told.”

But not all is hopeless and full of despair. The trailer ends with a final hopeful message that nods to the show’s impact on pop culture and the criminal justice system. “One color brought us together,” the text reads. “One color inspired change. One color began a movement. One color gave us hope. Orange lives forever.”

The final season of Orange is the New Black will debut on Netflix on July 26, 2019.