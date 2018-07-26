A tense, and final, Operation Finale trailer presents the true story of the Mossad’s hunt for, and capture of, Nazi officer Adolf Eichmann. Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley star, and based on this trailer, both of them are acting their heads off, to the point that it might end up giving you anxiety. Watch the Operation Finale trailer below.

Operation Finale Trailer

In the 1960s, Israeli agents traveled to Argentina, where many Nazis had fled after World War II. They had one specific target in mind: Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi officer who was in charge of the mass deportation of Jews to concentration camps. The agents captured Eichmann, and then had to deal with the problem of smuggling him out of Argentina to stand trial in Israel.

This true story gets the big screen treatment in Operation Finale, an intense new thriller from director Chris Weitz. Weitz seems like an odd fit for this subject matter – his previous directing credits include Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Golden Compass and the first American Pie film. He also co-wrote Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. While those credits might not suggest a film of this nature, this trailer looks promising.

At the very least, Operation Finale is going to be a showcase for Oscar Isaac, playing Mossad agent Peter Malkin, and Ben Kingsley, playing Eichmann. The subject matter, and the performances, suggest the type of movie studios love to push towards the end of the year for awards season. But Operation Finale is arriving at the tail-end of summer. Make of that what you will.

Operation Finale also stars Lior Raz, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Joe Alwyn, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Aronov, Ohad Knoller, Greg Hill, Torben Liebrecht, Mike Hernandez, Greta Scacchi and Pêpê Rapazote, with a script from first-time screenwriter Matthew Orton.

Operation Finale opens on August 29, 2018.