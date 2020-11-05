Kevin Bacon has joined the cast of One Way, an action-thriller from director Andrew Baird. The story follows a criminal, played by Colson Baker, AKA musician Machine Gun Kelly, on the run with a bag of cash stolen from boss. Baker’s character turns to his father, played by Bacon, for help. But Bacon’s character has no interest in winning any Father of the Year awards, and instead rats his son out, making matters all the more deadly.

Deadline has the story on Kevin Bacon joining the One Way cast. The film also stars Colson Baker and Travis Fimmel. Here’s a synopsis:

In One Way, Freddy (Baker) goes on the run with a bag full of cash after a robbery of his former crime boss goes wrong. With a potentially fatal wound, he slips onto a bus headed into the unrelenting California desert. After a call for help, Freddy’s estranged father (Bacon) betrays him, notifying the crime boss where he is. With his life slipping through his fingers, Freddy is left with very few choices to survive.

Production on the film is set to begin in February in Los Angeles and Tulsa. Andrew Baird directs a script from Ben Conway, with Highland Film Group handling sales.

“I’m really excited to work with Kevin,” said Baird. “He was already a major star when he really caught my eye as Willie O’Keefe in Oliver Stone’s JFK. To me he showed a new, raw and very powerful side. His turn in The Woodsman should have won him an Oscar and I love his work in his new show City on a Hill. Kevin and I have had great discussions about his role and he will be bringing all of this edge and power and his darker side to Fred Sr. in One Way where he plays the father to Freddy. It’s going to be wild ride and an iconic turn!”

I’m a huge JFK fan, so Baird immediately pointing to Bacon’s performance in that film as inspiration for casting Bacon in One Way gets my attention. It sounds like this is going to be a supporting role for Bacon, and that’s fine – I’m sure he’ll sink his teeth into it. Bacon can often be a great screen presence, and he’s also one of those actors who doesn’t rely primarily on a specific image. There’s no “standard Kevin Bacon performance,” not really. He’s got range, and I feel like people don’t talk about that enough.