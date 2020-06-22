Many people know Mark Dacascos as The Chairman from the cooking reality series Iron Chef America, but others know him from his work in martial arts or action movies like Brotherhood of the Wolf or John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Now Dacascos is starring in a Lionsgate thriller called One Night in Bangkok, in which he plays an assassin who asks a rideshare driver to take him to each of his targets. Yep, this movie definitely has some BCE: Big Collateral Energy.

/Film is debuting the film’s first trailer, which you can check out below.

One Night in Bangkok Trailer

For a long time, Hollywood didn’t quite know what to do with Mark Dacascos. He starred in the live-action movie adaptation of the video game Double Dragon in the early ’90s, bounced around in generic martial arts-heavy roles, and starred in a The Crow TV series as the millennium came to a close. But in the past decade or so, he’s seemed to age into some better roles, popping up on shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hawaii Five-0 and really leaning into his particular set of skills.

Last year, he made a movie called The Driver with Thai director Wych Kaosayananda. The two must have enjoyed working together, because they reunited almost immediately for this year’s One Night in Bangkok, which casts Dacascos as a righteous assassin, the kind of role that makes it just a little bit easier for the audience to root for him than it was to root for Tom Cruise’s ruthless, jazz-loving killer in Collateral. Here’s the official synopsis for One Night in Bangkok:

A hitman named Kai flies into Bangkok, gets a gun, and orders a cab. He offers a professional female driver big money to be his all-night driver. But when she realizes Kai is committing brutal murders at each stop, it’s too late to walk away. Meanwhile, an offbeat police detective (Kane Kosugi, Tekken: Kazuya’s Revenge) races to decode the string of slayings before more blood is spilled. This chilling action-thriller—a homage to Collateral, with a shocking twist—stars Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum).

One Night in Bangkok arrives on DVD and Digital on August 25, 2020.

And now, since this is what you’ve probably been wanting to do ever since you saw the name “Mark Dacascos” in this headline, feel free to rewatch the scene from John Wick: Chapter 3 where he and Keanu Reeves go head to head: