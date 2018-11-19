‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ Trailer: A PG-13 ‘Deadpool’ for the Whole Family
Posted on Monday, November 19th, 2018 by Chris Evangelista
That scamp Deadpool is back with Once Upon a Deadpool, a PG-13 edit of Deadpool 2 that removes most of the naughty stuff, and throws in Fred Savage for good measure. The re-edited sequel will find its way into theaters just in time for the holiday season, netting even more money for Fox and hopefully satiating greedy, gluttonous Deadpool fans who can’t get their fill of Ryan Reynold‘s smart-ass superhero. Watch the Once Upon a Deadpool trailer below.
Once Upon a Deadpool Trailer
In Once Upon a Deadpool, Deadpool has kidnapped Fred Savage – but it’s all in good fun. I think. Savage is here to recreate his famous role from The Princess Bride, as Deadpool recounts a cleaned-up, PG-13 version of Deadpool 2. While you can expect this version of Deadpool 2 to be altered, don’t expect too much new footage. The majority of new material involves Reynolds as Deadpool chatting with Savage – and by all accounts, this new footage was shot in one day. There’s a quick bit of “new” footage where Deadpool chats with an elderly couple on a bench – but this is actually a deleted scene from Deadpool 2 that can be viewed on the Blu-ray release already. In other words, if you’re hoping for a brand new movie, you should check your expectations at the door. But if you’re curious to see how a PG-13 Deadpool 2 might play out, Once Upon a Deadpool might be for you.
I’m not so sure the world needs a PG-13 Deadpool 2, but I will admit the joke about how Fred Savage prefers “real” Marvel movies, as opposed to ones released by Fox, was fairly amusing. As an added bonus, $1 of every ticket sold is going to be donated to the charity Fuck Cancer (renamed Fudge Cancer here, to keep things PG-13). Once Upon a Deadpool will play in theaters from December 12 till Christmas Eve.
