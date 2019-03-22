Fans of Gregg Araki‘s surreal stoner comedy Now Apocalypse can now watch the entire first season on streaming now. Starz has released the first season of Now Apocalypse on all of its non-linear platforms, including the Starz app, Starz On-Demand, and StarzPlay in the U.S., U.K., and Canada starting today.

Starting Friday March 22, 2019 at 12 a.m. ET, fans of Now Apocalypse can satisfy all their binge-watching cravings with the first season of the acclaimed surreal comedy series, which made waves at the Sundance Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival this year. Starz announced that the entire first season will be available on the Starz app, Starz on-demand and StarzPlay in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, while the series premiere episode will be available to watch for free on Starz.com, the Starz YouTube channel, Reddit, and Pride Media Platforms (Pride.com, OUT.com and Advocate.com).

“Gregg Araki has created a vibrant world filled with relatable characters and relationship storylines and we have found that many fans want to consume this content as soon as possible,” said Carmi Zlotnik, President of Programming for Starz. “We are giving this audience every opportunity to dive into the crazy world of ‘Now Apocalypse’ and ride the roller coaster of the season at their own pace.”

This is an unusual move for a series that has fairly good buzz, with critics calling Araki’s queer and fearless sex comedy “a masterpiece of kink” and “sure to be a cult favorite,” but this may be Starz attempting to gain footing in the ever-competitive streaming field in the age of Peak TV, especially as the network’s shows are notoriously difficult to watch outside of a cable package. Though Araki is well-regarded as a pioneer of queer filmmaking, Now Apocalypse doesn’t have quite the brand name as American Gods for example, and Starz seems like it’s attempting to get the word out on this show.

Here is the official synopsis for Now Apocalypse:

“Now Apocalypse” stars Avan Jogia (“Tut,” “Twisted”) as Ulysses, who is struggling to figure out his life in the surreal and bewildering city of Los Angeles. Kelli Berglund (“Lab Rats,” “Fosse/Verdon”) stars as Carly, Beau Mirchoff (“Awkward,” “The Fosters”) as Ford, and Roxane Mesquida (Kaboom, “Gossip Girl”) as Severine, all of whom are on quests pursuing love, sex and fame. Between sexual and romantic dating-app adventures, Ulysses grows increasingly troubled as foreboding, premonitory dreams make him wonder if some kind of dark and monstrous conspiracy is going on — or if he is just smoking too much weed.

Meanwhile, Now Apocalypse will continue to air weekly at on STARZ every Sunday night at 9 PM ET/PT through May 12, 2019.