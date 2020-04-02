‘NOS4A2’ Season 2 Premieres in June

NOS4A2 (which is pronounced Nosferatu, in case you still haven’t figured that out), is returning for a whole-new season this summer. Inspired by the Joe Hill novel of the same name, NOS4A2 season 2 will premiere in June on AMC, continuing the story of Vic McQueen, a young working-class artist who discovers she has a psychic connection to Charlie Manx, an immortal, vampire-like being who preys on children.

Ready to head back to Christmasland? NOS4A2, AMC’s horror series adapted from Joe Hill’s novel, will return for its second season on June 1 at 10:00 P.M. EST. “Following the strong success we’ve had sharing other talked-about series across our networks, most notably Killing Eve, we have another terrific opportunity to expand the audience for a great show,” said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group & AMC Studios. “With NOS4A2, Jami O’Brien, along with an incredible cast led by Zach and Ashleigh, have delivered a unique take on the vampire story, fueled by Joe Hill’s spine-tingling novel. We’re excited to open this high-stakes story up to entirely new audiences.”

The series follows “follows Victoria ‘Vic’ McQueen, a young working-class artist who discovers that she has a supernatural ability to track the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx. Manx feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland — a twisted Christmas Village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic must strive to defeat Manx and rescue his victims — without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.” Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings star.

Season 2 is going to have quite a time-jump. The second season takes place 8-years after season 1. “Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.”

The series also features Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David and Mattea Conforti. Jami O’Brien serves as showrunner.

I’ll admit here that while I’ve read the NOS4A2 book, I didn’t finish the first season of the show. It’s not that I didn’t enjoy it – I just had a hard time getting into it. Maybe it’s time to catch up so I can stick with it for the second season.