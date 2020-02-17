James Bond’s knives are out in No Time to Die, which features an exciting Knives Out reunion for Daniel Craig and Bond series newcomer Ana de Armas. Naturally, only Craig’s Bond would keep de Armas’ CIA agent waiting, but the superspy seems to enjoy taking his time in the the newest No Time to Die TV spot, keeping everyone on edge as they await Craig’s final outing as Agent 007.

No Time to Die TV Spot

A new No Time to Die spot that aired during the NBA All-Star game shows James Bond facing off against Rami Malek‘s mysterious villain Safin, who notes, “I could be speaking to my own reflection.” Intriguing! Will we find out what’s the deal with Safin? Is he actually an old Bond villain under a new name and face? We will have to wait a few more months to find out, when No Time to Die hits theaters in April. But in the meanwhile, we’ll have to wait eagerly like all the other characters in the No Time to Die TV spot, who spend most of it wondering where Bond is. Probably biding his time until the Knives Out sequel.

No Time to Die stars also stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux, all reprising roles from previous films in the franchise, along with series newcomers Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, and Billy Magnussen.

Here is the synopsis for No Time to Die:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time To Die opens in U.K. theaters on April 2, 2020 before heading to U.S. theaters on April 10, 2020.