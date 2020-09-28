No Sudden Move, a new heist film from Mr. Steven Soderbergh, is rounding out its cast. Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Amy Seimetz, Ray Liotta, Bill Duke, Julia Fox, and Jon Hamm are already on board, and now David Harbour, Noah Jupe, Brendan Fraser, and Kieran Culkin are joining the project as well. The film, previously titled Kill Switch, follows a group of small-time criminals in 1950s Detroit.

A new Steven Soderbergh movie is always exciting, but a new Steven Soderbergh heist movie? Now we’re talking! Soderbergh is no stranger to the genre, having helmed the Ocean’s trilogy as well as the more recent Logan Lucky. And now he has No Sudden Move, a heist flick that has put together a great cast. David Harbour, Noah Jupe, Kieran Culkin, and Brendan Fraser have all joined the film, which also features Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw, and Julia Fox.

At one point, the film – previously titled Kill Switch – was also set to feature George Clooney, John Cena, and Sebastian Stan, but when filming got delayed due to the coronavirus, those three actors had to vacate their roles. Now, the HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures production are set to start filming in Detroit today, with “strict COVID-19 safety protocols” being “enforced to ensure the health and safety of cast and crew.”

The script comes courtesy of Ed Solomon, a writer with credits including Men in Black, Now You See Me, and the recently released Bill and Ted Face the Music, which Soderbergh executive produced. Set in Detroit in 1955, No Sudden Move “centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.”

This is a solid cast overall, but I have to admit the name I’m most excited to see here is Brendan Fraser. We’re long overdue for the Brendan Fraserssance. Soderbergh, meanwhile, remains as prolific as ever. Hell, he’s so prolific that even after he announced he was “retiring” from filmmaking he shot two full seasons of TV with The Knick. And then he got back into movies, too. Soderbergh has been using iPhones for his recent work, shooting both Unsane and High Flying Bird via iPhone. As a result, he’s able to churn out titles at a faster rate. It’s unclear if he’s taking a similar approach to No Sudden Move.

“The last time I shot a movie in Detroit with a great script and a great cast things worked out really well, so I’m very excited behind my mask right now,” said Soderbergh.

In addition to No Sudden Move, Soderbergh also has the upcoming Let Them All Talk starring Meryl Streep and Gemma Chan, which is set to premiere on HBO Max sometime soon.