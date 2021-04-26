Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley have become a dynamic duo. The pair have teamed up to critical acclaim with Big Little Lies and The Undoing, and it looks like third time will be a charm again, with the new Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on the novel by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place in a health and wellness retreat run by a mysterious Russian woman (Kidman) that is not what it seems. Watch the Nine Perfect Strangers trailer below.

Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer

Nicole Kidman channels every wellness guru — glowing skin, serene smiles, perfect hair — with a hint of creepiness in the Nine Perfect Strangers trailer. “You wanna get well, you wanna heal. Surrender yourself to me,” Kidman’s mysterious resort director Masha says in Russian-accented English. “In ten days you will be transformed.”

But that transformation may not be as blissful as she promises, as the cast of Nine Perfect Strangers — which includes Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, and Samara Weaving — are all shown going through some shit. There’s fighting, screaming, and curiously, all of them lying in freshly-dug holes in the ground. This is more than your average Goop scam, it looks like there’s something sinister at play here.

Based on the bestselling novel by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers is an eight-episode limited series co-written by Kelley and John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss, with Jonathan Levine (Long Shot, Warm Bodies) directing. As she did with Big Little Lies, Kidman is serving as executive producer of Nine Perfect Strangers alongside series creator David E. Kelley. Big Little Lies executive producer Bruna Papandrea is also attached.

Kidman’s TV work has been consistently stellar, and she’s clearly found a good dynamic with Kelley, whose shows have allowed the actress to chew on some meaty roles. While creepy guru can be a little more one-note than Kidman’s past collaborations with Kelley, it might be another fun villainous turn for the actress.

Here’s a synopsis for Nine Perfect Strangers (via Variety):

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Hulu has not set a release date yet for Nine Perfect Strangers. It is scheduled to debut later this year.