David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman are reuniting for another Liane Moriarty adaptation: Nine Perfect Strangers. The Hulu series follows nine strangers (just like the title!) who head to a 10-day retreat at a boutique health-and-wellness resort. But there’s more going on here besides rest and relaxation. Ahead of the Nine Perfect Strangers premiere, I’ve gathered up the pertinent information you need to know before you sit down to stream.

Nine Perfect Strangers Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Nine Perfect Strangers premieres on Hulu this Wednesday, August 18. On that date, the first three episodes will be available to stream, with new episodes streaming weekly. There are eight episodes total. Also: don’t let the title fool you. This has nothing to do with the hit sitcom Perfect Strangers starring Bronson Pinchot as Balki Bartokomous.

What is Nine Perfect Strangers?

Nine Perfect Strangers is a drama miniseries based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. The show hails from creators David E. Kelley and John-Henry Butterworth. Kelley has some experience adapting Moriarty’s work to TV. He previously turned Moriarty’s novel Big Little Lies into an HBO series. And, appropriately enough, one of the stars of that adaptation — Nicole Kidman — is part of this adaptation as well.

Nine Perfect Strangers Synopsis

Here’s the official Nine Perfect Strangers synopsis:

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

For comparison’s sake, here’s the book’s synopsis:

Nine people gather at a remote health resort. Some are here to lose weight, some are here to get a reboot on life, some are here for reasons they can’t even admit to themselves. Amidst all of the luxury and pampering, the mindfulness and meditation, they know these ten days might involve some real work. But none of them could imagine just how challenging the next ten days are going to be. Frances Welty, the formerly best-selling romantic novelist, arrives at Tranquillum House nursing a bad back, a broken heart, and an exquisitely painful paper cut. She’s immediately intrigued by her fellow guests. Most of them don’t look to be in need of a health resort at all. But the person that intrigues her most is the strange and charismatic owner/director of Tranquillum House. Could this person really have the answers Frances didn’t even know she was seeking? Should Frances put aside her doubts and immerse herself in everything Tranquillum House has to offer – or should she run while she still can? It’s not long before every guest at Tranquillum House is asking exactly the same question.

Nine Perfect Strangers Director, Crew, and More

Nine Perfect Strangers was created by David E. Kelley and John-Henry Butterworth. Jonathan Levine directs the entire series. Levine also wrote several episodes, along with David E. Kelley & John-Henry Butterworth, Samantha Strauss, and Jessica Sharzer. Production companies behind the show include Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films, and Endeavor Content. Jonathan Levine serves as executive producer serves alongside Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Liane Moriarty, David E. Kelley, John-Henry Butterworth, Molly Allen, Samantha Strauss, and Melissa McCarthy.

Nine Perfect Strangers Cast

The stacked Nine Perfect Strangers cast includes Kidman, McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto.

Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer