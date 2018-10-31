A long-lost music video for “A Nightmare on My Street”, the Nightmare on Elm Street-inspired song from DJ Jazzy Jeff (AKA Jeff Townes) and The Fresh Prince (aka Will Smith), has surfaced after 30 years, and we have it just in time for Halloween. The video was thought destroyed after New Line Cinema sued the artists’ record label, but you can watch the video below right now.

Nightmare On My Street Video

The other day, never-before-seen images surfaced from the long-lost “Nightmare On My Street” music video. At the time, I reported that the much of the general public had never laid eyes on the video, and likely never would. But I spoke too soon! The video has surfaced just in time for Halloween, in all its ’80s glory. Since this is transferred over from a VHS, it’s not the best quality. But beggars can’t be choosers. Overall, this is a blast from the past. Watching the video above feels like discovering lost treasure. We never thought this day would come!

The original plan was to include “A Nightmare On My Street” on the soundtrack for A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master. New Line Cinema, the owners of the franchise, decided against including “A Nightmare on Elm Street” after all. Usually when this happens, a song gets shelved for a years. But in this case, Jive/RCA released the song on the album He’s the DJ, I’m the Rapper. As a result, New Line sued the record label, which lead to the video being destroyed before release. The song remained on the album, however, with a disclaimer sticker stating that the tune “is not part of the soundtrack and is not authorized, licensed, or affiliated with the Nightmare on Elm Street films.”