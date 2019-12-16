Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of 10 years worth of storytelling, the final team-up of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes after dozens of solo outings and film crossovers, to face off against the ultimate foe. And we’re about to start that cycle all over again. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe heads into its Phase 4, Marvel Studios has pulled back on the big event team-up films, focusing instead on solo films and cosmic adventures. But Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige promises that there is another MCU team-up movie in the future, and it’s already “well underway.”

Feige appeared on Omelete‘s 6-plus-hour stream at Brazil Comic-Con (CCXP) last weekend, to speak about the future of the MCU and tease that another Avengers: Endgame-level event movie is still to come (via Heroic Hollywood):

“The MCU is all interconnected, but we really focus on one movie at a time. We’re going to make the best Black Widow movie we can possibly make, the best Eternals movie we can make, the best Shang-Chi, the best Doctor Strange, Thor, Captain Marvel, Black Panther… And keep evolving their stories. Then, yes, it is always fun to see them come together in a master plan. Which is, I promise you well underway.”

With Phase 4 of the MCU, it seemed like after coming together in unity against Thanos, the heroes of Earth and the galaxy were all retreating back to their corners of their universe. But Feige teases that a “master plan” will already begin to take shape with the release of Black Widow and Eternals in 2020.

The Eternals poses the most exciting possibility for a grand MCU team-up. Feige previewed the first footage from The Eternals at CCXP panel with Omelete, teasing that the cosmic comic book film is “going to change the MCU.” The “slightly ambitious” movie will span 7,000 years of human history — history that is sure to cross over with the Avengers at some point, right?

“The Eternals know about the existence of the Avengers, the Avengers don’t know much about the Eternals. Yet,” Feige teased.

It sounds like the big MCU team-up event film will be the fated meeting between the Avengers and the Eternals, who Marvel is hyping up to be its next big superhero team. It certainly has a cast to match, with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Gemma Chan, and Kit Harington set to star in the November 6, 2020 film.