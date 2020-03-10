‘The New Mutants’ TV Spot Unleashes Magik

Okay, I guess we can all safely assume The New Mutants is finally coming out. The long-delayed X-Men spin-off has a rating, a release date, and now, a new TV spot. The spot below plays up the action and throws in a few groan-worthy quips. But it also features some neat elements, too – like Anya Taylor-Joy‘s Magik brandishing a giant glowing sword. Watch The New Mutants TV spot below.

The New Mutants TV Spot

After a long and bumpy road, The New Mutants will finally have their day on the big screen (unless the coronavirus delays the release for some reason). The film was originally set for an April 13, 2018 opening, but release date moved to February 22, 2019, then to August 2, 2019. Finally, it ended up with an April 3, 2020 release. Why the delay? Reshoots were initially reported, but we’ve since learned that wasn’t the case at all, and the version finally being released was the original version delivered by director Josh Boone.

Of course, none of this really explains why the movie was delayed so many times. But that’s in the past, and The New Mutants are set to arrive next month. This TV spot gives us some new footage, including a very corny joke where Maisie Williams warns Anya Taylor-Joy against fighting a foe because that foe is “magic,” to which point Taylor-Joy replies, “So am I.” Get it? Because her character’s name is Magik? Do you get it, folks? Should I get a whiteboard out to better explain the joke?

In all seriousness, I’m hoping for the best here. I dig the movie’s A Nightmare On Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors vibe, and I like that overall, this looks different – and not just another retread of the same X-Men-style movie we’ve seen countless times before. Fingers crossed that in the end it’s all worth the wait.

The New Mutants, starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga, is described as “an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.”