While the new Mulan movie isn’t a musical like the animated original, that doesn’t mean there can’t be a few songs here and there. Christina Aguilera recorded two songs for the movie – one is “Reflection”, which was used the 1998 film. The other is something new, a tune called “Loyal Brave True.” And you can listen to the new Mulan song in full below, along with a special look at the film itself.

Loyal Brave True

Above is the lyric video for “Loyal Brave True”, which is slightly off-putting because it remains fixed on Mulan’s face, and every once in a while she blinks, like a spooky painting in a haunted mansion. “The film Mulan and the song “Reflection” coincided with getting me my first record deal,” said Christina Aguilera. “It’s amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. My new song, “Loyal Brave True,” represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength.” The song was written by Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan and Billy Crabtree, and produced by Jamie Hartman.

In addition to the lyric video above there’s eventually going to be an actual music video, helmed by Mulan director Niki Caro. There’s also a special look at the film, which you can check out below.

Mulan Special Look

In Mulan “a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

The cast includes Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Honghui; Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin.

Mulan opens March 27.