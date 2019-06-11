Disney+ isn’t even close to done announcing new original programs. The Disney streaming service has just announced a new animated Chip n Dale series, done in a “non-verbal, classic style comedy.” On top of that, the streaming platform just released the logo for their upcoming Monsters, Inc. series, Monsters at Work. Get the details of the new Chip n Dale series, and see the Monsters logo, below.

Remember Chip ‘n’ Dale (not to be confused with chip ‘n’ dip)? The animated chipmunk duo first debuted in 1943, and in the 1980s, they led their own animated series – Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers. Now the pair are getting a new lease on life thanks to Disney+. Here are the details:

The show is developed by Disney’s London-based animation team in collaboration with Xilam Animation in Paris. The series will be fully produced by Xilam, an award-winning independent production studio known around the world for visual invention and cartoon comedy. The 39 x seven-minute episodes will feature the return of Disney’s much-loved chipmunk troublemakers in a non-verbal, classic style comedy, following the ups and downs of two little creatures living life in the big city. Combining a traditional style of animation with contemporary, comedic narratives, Chip ‘n’ Dale is directed by Jean Cayrol and produced by Marc du Pontavice.

Based on the preview image above, it looks like the style of this program is similar to Disney’s new Mickey Mouse shorts, which are often quite funny and quite weird. See for yourself.

In addition to the Chip ‘n’ Dale news, you can also feast your eyes on the Monsters at Work logo.

Yep! Looks pretty much like the Monsters, Inc. logo, but with At Work at the end. Oh, and the O in work is a hex nut – because they’re working, you see. As previously reported, Monsters at Work is bringing back the original movie cast, including John Goodman and Billy Crystal. Here’s a new-ish synopsis:

Set to premiere on Disney+ in 2020, “Monsters At Work” stars Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon, with original “Monsters, Inc.” voices Billy Crystal and John Goodman returning as Mike and Sulley. Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-winning feature film “Monsters, Inc.,” the series picks up six months after the original movie’s story, with the Monsters, Inc. power plant now harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis – thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. Tylor Tuskmon is an eager and talented young mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT) who dreams of working his way up to the factory Laugh Floor to become a jokester alongside his idols Mike and Sulley. The series was developed and is executive produced by Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway (“Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,” “Planes: Fire & Rescue”) with Ferrell Barron (“Planes: Fire & Rescue”) serving as producer.

Disney+ launches November 12, 2019.